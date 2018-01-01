Jennifer Garner enjoys cooking session with chef Ina Garten

Food lover Jennifer Garner is still pinching herself after paying a visit to celebrity chef Ina Garten's kitchen.

The actress recently joined the Barefoot Contessa host at her East Hampton, New York home and spent the day cooking and chatting with her, and she took to Instagram on Sunday (15Jul18) to share the experience with fans.

"I understand if this brings up big feelings for you," she wrote, "but I spent the morning with @inagarten. In her barn kitchen, in her garden, having coffee... yes. It's true.

"I even got a sneak peek of the new Barefoot Contessa cookbook - #CookLikeAPro - it's fabulous. Thank you for the perfect morning, Ina, you are beloved for a reason. I can't wait to continue the conversation."

Garner herself has a strong passion for cooking, recently sharing culinary videos via Facebook, titled the Pretend Cooking Show. The Dallas Buyers Club star is also the co-founder of the organic food company Once Upon a Farm.

Garten also documented the meeting on the photo sharing site: "Such a fun morning with @jennifer.garner! Nothing more soul satisfying for me than to spend time with a smart, compassionate woman I admire," she captioned an image of the pair.

Garner and Garten met when the brunette beauty made an appearance on a 2017 episode of Garten's show Barefoot in L.A. The 46-year-old clearly enjoys the company of top cooks - on Monday (16Jul18), she filmed a segment with Martha Stewart.

"Well, it turns out that @marthastewart48's lobster sandwich is probably the best thing either of us have ever eaten," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair enjoying a bite, revealing they also enjoyed "peach pie" and ice cream.

"I was lucky to spend time today @marthastewart’s kitchen and we made these very delicious recipes," she added.