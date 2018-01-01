Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'working through couples therapy'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly taking part in couples therapy, three months after their relationship was rocked by cheating rumours.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed a baby daughter, True, with the basketball player back in April (18), but was left heartbroken days before her birth as multiple allegations of Tristan's alleged infidelity emerged.

The pair has been spotted out together regularly amid claims they are desperately trying to rebuild their relationship, and, according to a close friend of Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, their latest efforts are centred around dual counselling sessions.

“One thousand per cent they are working through couple’s therapy,” the momager's close pal Lisa Stanley revealed to editors at Entertainment Tonight. “She’s working hard; he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

The insider added that Khloe, 34, is intent on saving her romance with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after learning from her mistakes with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The couple wed in 2009 exactly one month after meeting at a party but Khloe filed for divorce four years later after the former basketball player became embroiled in a number of cheating allegations and a high-profile drug relapse, which culminated in his admission to hospital following a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel.

“She doesn’t want to look a fool," Lisa continued. "She was a fool once with Lamar Odom, and she didn’t want to do it again."

Khloe and Tristan, who announced they were expecting their first child in December 2017 after over a year of dating, hit problems days before the reality star was due to give birth when footage emerged of the NBA star getting cosy with two women in a nightclub.

A source told ET last month the "whole family" has forgiven the Canadian athlete for his actions and are working towards reconciliation in the interest of three-month-old True.

"(Tristan) has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” the source shared. "Everyone is back on board - friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance - and so far it’s been working for them."