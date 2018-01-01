Arnold Schwarzenegger slams Donald Trump over meeting with Vladimir Putin

Arnold Schwarzenegger has unleashed a scathing attack on U.S. President Donald Trump following the politician's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The world leaders took part in a news conference following a summit in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday (16Jul18), in which Trump sided with the Russian leader as he denied claims made by U.S. intelligence that he interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

The meeting was met with a barrage of criticism from the media who blamed Trump for "caving spectacularly" to the Russian President - and Arnold was not to be left out.

The politician-turned-actor took to Twitter with a 45-second video blasting the U.S. President for acting like a "wet noodle" and putting on an "embarrassing" front.

"President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing," an unshaven Arnold, 70, begins in the footage. "I mean you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fan boy. I mean, I was asking myself, when you gonna ask him for an autograph or for a selfie or something like that?"

The Terminator actor went on to add that the President had "sold out" their country and referenced the contrasting leadership of former President Ronald Reagan, whose rousing speech to Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev contributed to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

"You literally sold out at this press conference our intelligence community, our justice system, and worst of all, our country," the former Mr. Olympia continued. "You're the President of the United States, you shouldn't do that and what's the matter with you?

"Whatever happened to the strong words or to the strength of Ronald Reagan when he stood there at the Berlin Wall and he said: 'Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!' What happened to all that?"

Arnold ended the video, which has been watched over 700,000 times, with a long sigh and a shake of his head.

He joins a roster of Hollywood celebrities taking a stand against the controversial president. Most recently, Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal were among a host of stars to take part in a video with American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) protesting against the politician's hard-line immigration policies at the U.S./Mexico border.