Comedienne Leslie Jones not amused by Jessica Alba's company

Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones has given Jessica Alba and her partners at The Honest Company a big headache after going public with her complaints about the firm on Twitter.

The comedienne is no longer prepared to laugh off the issues she has been having with Alba's all-natural company, revealing she has been a fan for years but her last few orders have been a "nightmare".

"Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer," the Saturday Night Live regular gripes. "@jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business.

"I have (used) your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have (spent) too much money here for that to happen!!"

Jones has not offered up more information about her issues with The Honest Company.

Alba, who started The Honest Company in 2012, has yet to respond publicly to Jones, but she has been hit with a string of complaints and lawsuits from consumers in recent years. She was slapped with a false advertising class action lawsuit by a Missouri housewife after she found traces of sodium lauryl sulfate in the brand's laundry detergents and other products during a Wall Street Journal-sponsored test.

The actress and businesswoman recently told Redbook magazine she has learned to shrug off legal threats filed against her lifestyle brand, because they're all part of doing business.

"Employees who'd worked at consumer product goods brands before Honest told me that when things like that happen at other companies, it's not news," she said. "The fact is, when you make hundreds of thousands of products, not everything is going to turn out exactly the same. But because my name is attached, the story is clickbait."

Jessica has since expanded the company's in-house laboratory and research and development team. And business is booming - in June (18), company bosses announced they had received hundreds of millions from a private equity film to help them reach a global audience.