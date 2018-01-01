George Clooney back at work 10 days after scooter crash

George Clooney is back at work 10 days after he was involved in a nasty scooter crash in Sardinia.

The movie star was briefly hospitalised after flying over the handlebars of his bike following a collision with a Mercedes in Olbia last week (10Jul18).

Days later, Clooney and his family, who were renting out a home in Sardinia for the duration of his Catch-22 shoot, were spotted boarding a private jet, with George looking a little frail.

But he seems to have made a quick recovery and was back on the set of the mini-series on Friday (20Jul18).

Footage of him walking through the streets has been obtained online and when one bystander asked George how he was, the film star replied, "Good".

The Oscar winner is directing the adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel.

His horror scooter crash was also caught on camera and obtained by editors at newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The Oscar winner failed to avoid the blue Mercedes, which veered into oncoming traffic near Olbia, and flew over the front of his bike, landing in the road as the car driver and bystanders rushed to help.

Local reports suggested the 57-year-old movie star was heading to work when the accident happened near the entrance to the Costa Corallina residential compound.

The driver of the Mercedes told the publication he was horrified when he realised he had hit George Clooney, revealing he was blinded by the sun as he attempted to make a turn and didn't see the actor on his scooter.