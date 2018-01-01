Khloe Kardashian apologises for using offensive term in video

Khloe Kardashian has apologised and promised to "do better" after using an offensive term.

In a workout video shared on Instagram Live on Thursday (19Jul18), the 34-year-old reality star shared a workout video with sister Kourtney Kardashian, but the two were shown becoming frustrated trying to connect their mobile devices to the live stream.

Mother-of-three Kourtney could be heard off-camera telling Khloe: "Yes, you can you f**king retard", with Khloe herself echoing the word by asking her older sister: "Are you f**king retarded?"

Khloe was later confronted by a fan on Twitter, who advised the new mother to "pay more attention" to her choice of language, pointing out that she may have offended certain members of her huge social media following, especially those who may be disabled.

"If True had a disability you would use a different word," the Twitter user wrote, referencing her three-month-old daughter True Thompson.

Khloe quickly responded with an apology for her choice of words and wrote: "Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million per cent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! Much love today."

Fans praised Khloe for her apology, however, her sister Kourtney has yet to comment on her use of the offensive term.

Despite her recent blip, the new mum is enjoying spending time with her family now she's returned home to Los Angeles from Cleveland, Ohio - the city where she welcomed her baby girl with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"I'm over the moon about being home! I'm most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality wrote on her website on Thursday.