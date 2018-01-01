Tom Hardy confirms two more Mad Max movies

Tom Hardy has confirmed there are plans to make two more Mad Max movies.

The British actor played the title character in Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, which also starred Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The film was a huge critical success and received 10 Academy Award nominations, going on to win six of the accolades. And fans of George Miller's epic action flick will be pleased to know that the story of Max Rockatansky is far from over.

"It was always the plan to do three of them, so I think we're still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to go ahead on the next one. But when I engaged on that there was a plethora of material on it," Tom shared in an interview with Variety at Comic-Con over the weekend (21-22Jul18). "Obviously it belongs to Warner Brothers so it would be them who green-lit it. But a lot of projects are in radial, you know you wait for something to land when it's real, and as soon as it's real we'll jump on it."

The 40-year-old previously claimed he was "anxiously waiting to find out" when the next instalment will begin production, while Charlize - who played Imperator Furiosa in the movie - also said she'd be "totally on board" with a follow-up.

In the meantime, Tom is promoting his upcoming movie Venom, in which he plays the Marvel Comics character of the same name alongside Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed. And the Dunkirk star shared that one reason he decided to take on the role of the iconic antihero was his 10-year-old son Louis.

"My son is a massive Venom fan, and he was a strong influence on why I should play Venom specifically. I wanted to do something my son could watch," he explained, jokingly adding: "So I did something where I bite people's heads off."