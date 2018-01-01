Kevin Smith teases big budget project

Kevin Smith has teased fans that he is working on a "massive" new project.

The actor and director is known for his work on '90s comedies such as Clerks, Mallrats and Dogma, with his most recent feature film being 2016's Yoga Hosers.

While Kevin has been laying low since suffering a major heart attack in February, he indicated that he is feeling much better on Sunday (29Jul18) by sharing in a social media post that he is gearing up to tackle his next big project.

"Just finished a huge writing gig that I haven't talked about publicly yet," he wrote on his Instagram page. "It's the most massive IP (intellectual property) I've ever been allowed to play with and if the powers that be decide to move forward with the project, it would be the biggest budgeted anything I've ever done. Wish me luck..."

Kevin concluded the post with two hashtags, that of his own name and "#writing". He did not add any further details about the potential gig but did divulge that he hopes to unveil more details soon.

"Fingers crossed that I get to talk about this one day soon. Or better yet, fingers crossed, we all get to watch it next year," the 47-year-old noted.

Though Kevin has helmed recent episodes of TV shows The Flash and Supergirl, he recently shot down rumours speculating that he was looking to partner with Marvel Studios or Lucasfilm on a movie.

"Waiting on @ThatKevinSmith to confirm or deny these @MarvelStudios or @starwars also keeping my fingers crossed," a fan wrote on Twitter in late June, to which the filmmaker responded: "Easy to deny. The only @starwars or @MarvelStudios movies I'm involved with are the ones I pay to see in theaters. Promise."

In the five months since his life-threatening heart attack, Kevin has lost more than 40 pounds (18 kilograms) and has transformed his diet and lifestyle. Speaking to E! News while at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, he explained that he had consulted with a nutritionist and decided to adopt a vegan diet.

"I said, 'You know what? I ate any way I wanted for like the last 47 years. For one year I am going to try life as a vegan.' It's been okay, I don't miss much," he said of the plant-based eating regime.