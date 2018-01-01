Mila Kunis swears off social media to avoid extra contract negotiations

Actress Mila Kunis has decided never to sign up for a social media account because she doesn't want to be contractually obligated to share promotional posts about new projects.

The Bad Moms star, who is known for guarding her family's privacy, is one of the few celebrities not to have a personal profile on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, but she confesses her initial reluctance to set up her own page was simply because she caught on to the trend a little too late.

"I, myself, don't subscribe to it," she told breakfast show Today. "There's just so many reasons to it. I think it was because a) I was late to the game to begin with, and so I must have been sleeping under a rock when everything kind of exploded, and then I was like, 'Oh, alright.'"

However, she was even more turned off on the idea of using social media for herself after film and TV studio officials started incorporating promotional posts into work contracts.

"And then, the truth is, it's now part of your contract," Mila shared, "so if you're an actor or whatever in this industry, they (studio heads) are like, 'Well, you need to post this many posts and do this many blah blah blah blah blah...' and so it's like, a whole addendum to a contract that I was like, 'Ugh! Forget it, I don't want to negotiate that,' and so I was just like, 'I don't want to be on social media,' so it's just not up for debate."

Although fans won't find Mila's profile online, it doesn't mean she isn't checking out other people's posts, likely via her husband Ashton Kutcher's accounts.

"I look - don't get me wrong, I'm all about looking!" the mother-of-two laughed.

Mila is currently busy promoting her new action comedy, The Spy who Dumped Me, doing the rounds the old-fashioned way, with multiple TV, radio, and podcast interviews in recent weeks.