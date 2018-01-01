Lance Bass loses out on purchasing The Brady Bunch house

Lance Bass has lost out on purchasing the house featured in TV show The Brady Bunch.

The former *NSYNC singer was reportedly locked in a bidding war with several potential buyers, including Miley Cyrus, for the 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Studio City, California, which had an asking price of $1.88 million (£1.4 million).

And on Friday (03Aug18), he shared his delight after being confirmed as the winning bidder, and told his followers the renovation would be a "fun project".

However, his happiness was short-lived, as he revealed in a post on Instagram on Saturday that despite being the winning bidder - and paying well over the asking price - executives from a Hollywood studio intervened and wanted to purchase the property "at any cost".

Posting a snap of him celebrating outside The Brady Bunch house, a "heartbroken" Lance wrote: "As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house - at least that's what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed - even writing up the "winning bid" for my team after informing me of the good news.

"The next day, due to "unforeseen circumstances" the same agent informed us that there's another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity?"

Lance added: "I feel used but most importantly I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished. Thanks for all the love and support. #CrushedDream #ShadyAF #DouglasElliman #ShadyBrady."

The house was built in 1959 and was put on the market a month after the surviving owner passed away.

Her family and their real estate agents have not yet commented on Lance's announcement.