Antoine Fuqua: 'Barbara Broccoli would back a black Bond'

Antoine Fuqua is surprised there hasn't been a black Bond yet as thinks producer Barbara Broccoli would be keen on the idea.

The race for 007 isn't officially on as current James Bond Daniel Craig is back for the next instalment of the spy franchise, Bond 25, which is scheduled for a 2019 release.

However, lots of movie fans feel the time will soon be right for a change, including the Training Day director.

"I'm surprised (there has not been a black 007). Barbara probably wanted it for years but it just didn't happen," he said, reports Britain's Daily Express.

"I'm surprised it hasn't happened yet but we just now have Black Panther so it takes a while sometimes to make change happen. I think it will happen eventually."

Idris Elba is one of the bookies' favourites to take over from Daniel when he eventually quits the coveted role, though the Luther star has poured cold water on the idea after claiming his name is thrown about simply because he's a prominent black star.

Fuqua thinks he'd make an excellent Bond though.

"Idris could do it if he was really tight and in shape. He doesn't look 45. No one would even know," he said. "When Sean Connery stepped into the scene he was a rough old dude.

"I think you need a guy with some weight to be James Bond. That's why I think Daniel is really strong. You need a guy with some weight, like a physically strong presence, like some power. Sean Connery was just powerful. Even when he was being charming and witty and funny he had a power about him. Idris has that."

Fuqua is currently promoting The Equalizer 2, which has seen him team with Denzel Washington for the fourth time.