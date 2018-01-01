Melanie Griffith looking at theatre roles for acting comeback

Melanie Griffith is looking to revive her acting career in the theatre, because Broadway is kinder to older actresses.

The Working Girl star, 61, accepts she's no longer considered a sexy A-lister in Hollywood circles, and so she's considering theatrical roles.

"Theatre is kinder on a 60-year-old face," she tells InStyle magazine, while revealing that she has only recently come to terms with the affects of skin cancer issues.

The actress had the cancer removed from her nose and was left with a black-and-blue mark.

"It’s a scary thing when you're an actress and you depend on your face for work," Griffith says, "but I realise I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork."

She also accepts her blockbuster career is over, even though fellow 60-something Michelle Pfeiffer is still getting work in films like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Maleficent 2.

"I mean, Michelle Pfeiffer is so f**king beautiful," Melanie says. "I'm not that beautiful."

But she'd doing what she can to slow down the ageing process, working out with a trainer daily when she's home in Los Angeles.

"It's a different deal when you’re older," she explains. "And we’re old. I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, 'Oh, poor me', or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff."