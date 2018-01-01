Julia Louis-Dreyfus thanks Veep crew as she returns to set following cancer battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has thanked the cast and crew of Veep as she returns to the set of the show after battling breast cancer.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday (16Aug18) to share a heartfelt video message with the team behind the hit comedy.

“I really appreciate everyone coming back and working it out to come back,” she said. “I’m very grateful. Thank you very much. Love you guys. Season seven!”

The footage was taken just before the cameras began rolling on the new season.

“Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo," she captioned the post. "So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people.”

Production of the series was pushed back last year (17) as Louis-Dreyfus took time off to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

“We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about,” executive producer Frank Rich said after the news was announced. “Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready (sic).”

The former Seinfeld cast member completed the treatment in January (18) and after undergoing surgery a month later, she spent the spring and early summer recovering. The 57 year old has documented her battle with the illness on social media, sharing her progress with fans.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery," she wrote on the photo sharing site. Hey cancer, ‘f**k you!'"

Veep, in which Julia stars as U.S. President Selina Meyer, will return to TV screens for one last run in 2019.