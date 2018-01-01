Gwyneth Paltrow kept Chris Martin's surname despite divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow has kept Chris Martin's surname despite the couple splitting more than four years ago.

The 45-year-old, who shares daughter, Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with the Coldplay frontman, revealed her legal name is still Gwyneth Paltrow Martin.

And she refuses to change it, because she's known as Mrs Martin to pupils at her children's school.

"I think in my case, because I am known out in the world as Gwyneth Paltrow, I had always kept that identity in a way," she told British newspaper The Daily Mirror.

"But in things related to school I am Martin. Other children call me Mrs Martin, which is kind of hilarious," Gwyneth laughed.

While keeping your husband's surname after a divorce is common, the Iron Man star said it was because of the couple's children that she'd kept the singer's surname.

"It's a personal choice. I don't know – it has to be what's right for everybody. In some cases women really want to reclaim their own name. And in some cases people want to keep their married name," she explained.

Gwyneth wed British rocker Chris in 2003, after dating for more than a year.

In 2014, the couple made the now infamous announcement that they had separated, and called it a “conscious uncoupling”.

Their divorce was finalised in 2016, and Gwyneth is set to wed her fiance, Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, in a ceremony later this month (Sep18).

Gwyneth previously said she wanted to turn her divorce "into a positive”.

"What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100 per cent accountable? What if I checked my own s**t at the door and put my children first?" she explained.