Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska reuniting in The Devil All the Time

Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska are set to re-team on a film adaptation of hit novel The Devil All the Time.

The pair previously worked together on David Cronenberg's Maps to the Stars in 2014 and in recent comedy-drama Damsel.

Now, Robert and Mia are both poised to work with director Antonio Campos on the violent thriller, based on the 2011 novel by Donald Ray Pollock.

Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Tom Holland and Chris Evans, as well as Lady Bird star Tracy Letts, are also joining the project, which is set in rural Ohio and follows the stories of a man who succumbs to sacrifice to save his dying wife, a serial killer couple, a troubled preacher, and a corrupt sheriff, in a story of faith, violence and redemption which spans across two decades.

Holland will play the son of the movie's protagonist, Willard Russell, while Evans will portray the local sheriff. Neither Pattinson nor Wasikowska's parts have yet been confirmed.

The movie is being produced by Randall Poster, in addition to Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker under their Nine Stories Productions banner. Filming is set to get underway in February (19), according to Deadline.

Campos - who was responsible for the pilot episode of Jessica Biel's critically acclaimed crime drama The Sinner - has also signed on to rewrite and direct the Fox Searchlight horror film Splitfoot, and will additionally be directing a prequel to The Omen for 20th Century Fox.

Meanwhile, Pattinson is also starring in High Life, which is French director Claire Denis' first English-language feature, and The King, alongside Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and Ben Mendelsohn.

Wasikowska is currently filming Judy and Punch, a story about two Australian puppeteers.