Sarah Jessica Parker accused of failing to return jewellery in amended lawsuit

Sarah Jessica Parker has been accused of failing to return $150,000 (GBP115,000) in jewellery in her ongoing legal battle with a designer.

Kat Florence is suing the Sex and the City star, claiming she signed a multi-million endorsement agreement in 2015 to promote and assist in the advertising of a new gem collection, but failed to live up to her end of the diamond deal.

"She refused to attend other events claiming her scheduling was too hectic," the jeweller said. "In addition, she refused to do interviews in relation to the jewellery line."

Parker's representative previously alleged Florence "reneged" on the contract and slammed the lawsuit, claiming the jewellery designer "refused to compensate (Parker) after fulfilling her contractual obligations and continued to use her image for advertising and publicity to promote their brand".

In July, Parker launched a countersuit against bosses at Kat Florence Design for $6.1 million (£4.7 million), alleging she has only received $1.4 million (£1.1 million) of her agreed $7.5 million (£5.7 million) pay cheque. The 53-year-old also claimed that after she signed the contract with Florence, more demands were added to the agreement.

However, Florence is now adding new accusations to her lawsuit and she is seeking to amend it to include damages for the pieces that were allegedly never returned after a 2016 photoshoot, according to The Blast.

"After the photo shoot was over the Defendant asked if she could personally borrow several pieces of the jewelry to wear for a few months and then return all the pieces thereafter," the lawsuit reads.

Sarah has yet to comment on the new allegations.