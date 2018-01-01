Warner Bros. bosses dismiss Henry Cavill casting drama

Warner Bros. bosses have clarified reports suggesting Henry Cavill has stepped down as Superman, insisting their relationship with the actor remains "unchanged".

The Man of Steel actor has played the superhero in three movies, including Man of Steel and Justice League, but The Hollywood Reporter sources have claimed he is hanging up the cape and parting ways with the studio after negotiations surrounding a cameo in 2019's Shazam! fell apart due to a scheduling conflict.

It was also suggested the actor wanted to walk away from the superhero role, because studio executives are now focused on a Supergirl origins movie, which will feature a much younger Superman.

Sources also revealed a stand-alone follow-up to 2013's Man of Steel will not be in development for another few years, and Cavill can't wait for cameras to roll.

"Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors," a source tells the publication.

However, studio bosses are insisting there has not been any decisions made about replacing Cavill or his role in possible future movies.

"While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged," a Warner Bros. spokesperson tells Just Jared.

Cavill has yet to comment on the reports about the future of Superman.

Meanwhile, rumours also suggest Ben Affleck, who is currently in rehab for alcohol abuse, will not return as Superman's DC Comics sidekick, Batman, in a stand-alone film, titled The Batman.

Affleck, who played the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, was initially pegged to direct the film and star.