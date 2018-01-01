Drew Barrymore: 'Taking cocaine again is my idea of a nightmare'

Drew Barrymore insists she got cocaine and other hard drugs out of her system when she was a wild child teenager, and has absolutely no desire to take them again.

The 43 year old went off the rails as a child star a few years after landing her big break in E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and infamously entered rehab at the age of 14 - to get clean.

Now, looking back at her wild years, the mum-of-two admits she cannot imagine taking cocaine, insisting that's a nightmare she never wants to revisit.

"Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare," she said during a recent taping of Netflix's Norm Macdonald Has a Show, which began streaming on Friday (14Sep18).

"I never did hallucinogenics... but I drink and I enjoy my life and get out of my own head. It’s not like I’m this militant person of clarity and presence but that (cocaine) literally seems like my worst nightmare right now."

Cocaine was the hardest drug Drew tried, with the star revealing she has never experimented with heroin, and nowadays she's so wary of taking drugs, she refuses to leave a drink on a bar just in case someone slips something into it.

"I will not drink my drink at a bar that has not been in my, like, line of vision, or, like, the side cornea," she shared.

Drew admits she's glad she got her wild times out of her system by the time she was 14, adding, "I got my s**t over with at, like, 14 - like, midlife crisis, you know, institutionalized, blacklisted, no family, like, got it done - and then got into the cycle of being my own parent, figuring it out."