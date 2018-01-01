Kate Beckinsale glad her Wonder Woman movie didn't work out

Kate Beckinsale has revealed she was the original choice to play Wonder Woman.

Years before Gal Gadot suited up to portray Diana, Princess of Themyscira in director Patty Jenkins' hit Marvel blockbuster, the Pearl Harbor star was movie mogul Joel Silver's first pick to depict the superheroine, thanks in part to the work she did with her then-husband Len Wiseman on the Underworld movies.

The 45-year-old actress tells Variety she has no hard feelings about missing out on playing Wonder Woman on the big screen, insisting she's a huge fan of Gadot's movie.

"It worked out beautifully," the Brit remarks. "That was a wonderful film that Gal did. It would have been a terrible movie, based on the script that I read."

Kate also reveals she has no plans to reprise her Underworld vampire character Selene, which landed her action woman credentials in Hollywood.

"I wouldn’t return," she says. "I’ve done plenty of those."

Beckinsale last suited up to play the character in 2016's Underworld: Blood Wars. Before that, she starred in four Underworld movies in a franchise that began in 2003.

The British beauty is now heading back to TV to star in new series The Widow, which she shot at the beginning of the year in South Africa, Wales, and Rotterdam, Netherlands. The eight-episode drama, which also features Babs Olusanmokun, Luiana Bonfim, Charles Dance, and Alex Kingston, will run on streaming service Amazon and U.K. network ITV later this year (18).