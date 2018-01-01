Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ‘planning extravagant weddings’

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas are reportedly planning a lavish multimillion dollar wedding with ceremonies held in two continents.

The 25-year-old singer proposed to Indian actress Priyanka in late July following a whirlwind romance.

And according to editors at Heat magazine, the couple plan to celebrate their union with friends, family, and A-list guests with ceremonies held in both Mumbai and Los Angeles.

“Both of them have their hearts set on a really extravagant wedding with all of their A-list friends, and money isn’t an issue,” a source told the publication. “Their plan is to have one three-day traditional ceremony in India with all Priyanka’s family, and another in Los Angeles.

“They want to fly their friends and families out to both weddings and Priyanka is looking at wearing a sari, as well as a white dress for the big days.”

Nick presented Priyanka, 36, with a Tiffany & Co. sparkler that reportedly cost $200,000 (£150,000) after just two months of dating.

And last month, the couple celebrated at a traditional Indian engagement ceremony, called a roka, hosted by the bride-to-be's relatives in Mumbai and attended by Nick’s parents.

“Nick and Priyanka fell in love so quickly and they want the whole world to see just how crazy they are about each other,” the source added. “This wedding is their chance to do that and if it ends up costing them millions in the process so be it.”

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick shared details of the roka ceremony.

"There's some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out. It's really incredible,” he smiled. "We both left that ceremony so full of joy.”

His mother-in-law, Madhu, was certainly impressed by him. In an interview with a local publication after the ceremony she described Nick as “calm and mature”.

"He's a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!" she gushed.