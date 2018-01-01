Sienna Miller open to Marvel role

Sienna Miller would happily star in a Marvel film because it would boost her visibility as an actress.

Known for her independent film role choices, Sienna has mainly steered clear of big box office movies.

However, the 36-year-old wouldn’t be adverse to joining the mega-successful Marvel franchise, alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Scarlett Johansson as a comic book character.

“I think it’s sort of essential to have that kind of visibility and that box office,” she mused to Variety. “I’ve been very much drawn to independent cinema my whole life and have resisted bigger films for artistic reasons or I’ve been doing plays, but I do see the benefits in being in something that people really want to see and that is guaranteed to make money.”

She adds that starring in a large studio production would also help fund her indie movies, a move she thought she made with 2014’s American Sniper.

“Although American Sniper was at the time the most successful R-rated movie,” she continued of the Oscar-winning film she starred in with Bradley Cooper. “I thought I got some numbers from that, but I don’t know that I did. I know that I can get small movies like this (new film American Woman) made, and that’s great because I love this. It would be un-business savvy to say I would never do a Marvel movie.”

But pressed on which Marvel character she’d like to play, Sienna had to admit comic books were never her forte growing up.

“Catwoman? I think that’s not going to happen. Someone’s doing that,” she smiled of the DC Comics character. “Who would be a good one? Maybe Spider-Woman. I’ll be a whole new take.”