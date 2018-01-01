Angelina Jolie to play 1890s frontierswoman in The Kept

Angelina Jolie has signed on to play a vengeful 1890s midwife in the upcoming adaptation of James Scott's novel The Kept.

Set in the winter of 1897, the film's plot will centre upon Elspeth Howell as she tracks down the three men who murdered her husband and four children at their farmhouse in upstate New York.

Jolie is also producing the movie alongside Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas.

The film will be Imperative's next project once production on The Mule, which Clint Eastwood is directing and starring in with Bradley Cooper, is complete.

Meanwhile, Jolie has returned to acting after stepping behind the camera to direct two back-to-back fairytale-themed movies.

Her comeback movie, Maleficent 2, is now in post-production, while she's currently shooting Come Away, a prequel to the stories of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland, with David Oyelowo, Michael Caine, and director Brenda Chapman.

Based on Marissa Kate Goodhill's script, the film imagines Peter and Alice growing up as brother and sister, according to Deadline.

They team up to save their parents, played by Jolie and Oyelowo, from despair after the siblings' older brother dies.

"Angelina and David are going to bring a beautiful chemistry and depth to this magical story, giving audiences a wonderful step outside the expected," director Chapman says.

Meanwhile, Jolie will also return to the animated world alongside Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren, and Danny DeVito for director Thea Sharrock's new cartoon movie The One and Only Ivan, about a gorilla and an elephant who plot an escape from captivity. Jolie voices the elephant, Stella.