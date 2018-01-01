Jessica Simpson is pregnant with baby number three

Singer and actress Jessica Simpson is pregnant again.

The star and her husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child, another little girl.

Jessica revealed the baby news on Instagram on Tuesday (18Sep18) by posting a photo of her kids Maxwell, six, and Ace, five, holding two large black balloons. She captioned the photo, "SURPRISE..."

A second photo reveals two pink balloons inside the black ones.

The 38-year-old The Dukes of Hazzard star captioned this shot: "This little girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Last year (May17), Simpson insisted she would not be adding to her family, telling talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, "We got an IUD (intrauterine device for birth control). Nothing is going to get into that uterus.

"I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that."

But Jessica has always gushed about the joy of motherhood, telling Us Weekly earlier this year, "Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life. Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much. These little innocent kids teach me so much about life."

Meanwhile, Simpson, who was previously married to 98 Degrees singer and TV personality Nick Lachey, recently heaped praise on Johnson for being a great husband and father.

She wed the retired football player four years ago, and admitted he "keeps me hot".

She told news show Entertainment Tonight, "He's always throwing around the kids, and he's just an amazing father, it makes me want to stay young. Like, 'How can you be so active?' I mean, watching the kids running makes me exhausted."