Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live announces extra tickets & London cast

As a result of unprecedented demand, with most of the shows for the first six months of the run sold out, Channing Tatum and his co-producers have decided to release close to 10,000 previously held tickets for Magic Mike Live in London.



This release includes tickets for every single performance currently on sale and 20 additional performances added to the month of January. This will be the final opportunity to purchase tickets for many of these early performances. In addition, a limited number of seats for the show’s official opening on 28 November 2018 are being released so that fans of the show have the opportunity to be a part of that once-in-a-lifetime event.



At the same time, the cast for Magic Mike Live in London can now be announced ahead of rehearsals, which begin in October. The multi-national cast includes Samantha Baines, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Pip Hersee, Sophie Linder-Lee, Jack Manley, David Morgan, Ross Sands, Dean Stewart, Manny Tsakanika and Aaron Witter from the United Kingdom, Daniel Ralph from France, Antonio Donadio and Sebastián Melo Taveira from Italy, Maxwell Trengove from Australia and Brian Siregar from the USA.



Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which will open at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday 28 November 2018, following previews from 10 November.



The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino is being transformed into a magical, intimate, 325-seat performance space for Magic Mike Live. From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. They will enter Magic Mike’s mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, will be presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world for this hot new production.



The show has been hailed as “the modern strip show we deserve” by USA Today and celebrated as “the show that has everything you could ever want” by Glamour UK.



Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Teresa Espinosa as associate director, and choreographed by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O’Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer. Production management is by Simon Gooding and Matt Jones and casting is by Jason Styres CSA.



Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler, and The Creative House.



Magic Mike Live

The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino

Cranbourn Street

Leicester Square

London WC2H 7JH

Website: www.magicmikelondon.co.uk

Twitter: @MagicMikeLDN

Facebook: @MagicMikeLDN

Instagram: @MagicMikeLiveLDN

Tickets button at top of page.

Performances: Tuesday to Sunday 7.30pm and Thursday to Sunday 10.00pm

Ticket Prices: from £29.00 including booking fees

Current Booking Period: to Sunday 27 October 2019

Running Time: approximately 90 minutes

