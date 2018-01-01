Matthew Vaughn officially onboard for third Kingsman movie

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn is officially set to turn his hugely successful Kingsman spy franchise into a trilogy.

The director has been confirmed to reunite with co-writer Jane Goldman to work on a new instalment, a follow-up to the first Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2015, and its 2017 sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Vaughn had previously openly discussed story ideas for Kingsman 3, but now studio bosses at 20th Century Fox have sealed a deal for his return, and have scheduled the movie for a November, 2019 launch - taking on the release date originally given to another spy film, Bond 25, before director Danny Boyle exited the next 007 project.

British actor Taron Egerton is expected to return as unlikely secret agent Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin, with Colin Firth also thought to be reprising his role as the youngster's mentor, Harry Hart.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Vaughn explained he would want the third film to mark "the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship".

Fans are also hoping The Golden Circle co-stars Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Jeff Bridges, who were members of the U.S. secret service Statesman, will feature in Kingsman 3, although casting and plot details have yet to be released.

The news emerges after Vaughn revealed he is developing a separate Statesman movie, as well as a Kingsman TV spin-off, to continue building on the characters from Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar's Kingsman comic book series the films are adapted from.

The original Kingsman: The Secret Service proved to be a huge box office success upon its opening three years ago, grossing $414.4 million (£316.8 million) worldwide, while last year's sequel also fared well, banking $410 million (£313.5 million) globally, despite receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.