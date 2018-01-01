Channing Tatum ready to resume movie career after break

Channing Tatum is ready to throw himself back into making movies after taking time out to focus on his family.

The star and actress/dancer Jenna Dewan share a five-year-old daughter named Everly, though the couple announced their separation in April (18) after nearly nine years of marriage.

Channing is adamant that being a father is "the biggest job" that he has, but has now explained in an interview with Variety that he wants to now make more features after only taking a voice role in the animated movie Smallfoot in 2018.

"I'm sort of ready to go back to work," he said. "I don't know what I'm ready to go do yet, as far as, is it acting, is it directing, is it producing, writing... Maybe I'll come and start interviewing people, I don't know. I have no clue what I'm going to do, but I'm having fun though."

Channing's unofficial hiatus came at the end of a five-year run in which he starred in critically acclaimed movies like Magic Mike, Foxcatcher, The Hateful Eight and Hail, Caesar!

However, he has chosen something more light-hearted for his comeback and is voicing the character of Migo, a Yeti who befriends a human, in Smallfoot. And part of the reason he took on the part was due to the involvement of basketball legend LeBron James, who plays another Yeti.

"I didn't think I'd be anywhere where LeBron James was, much less an animated movie about Yetis," the 38-year-old shared. "I love him. Everybody loves LeBron for their own reasons, he's just an insanely smart person."

After Smallfoot, which debuts in the U.S. on Friday (28Sep18), Channing will return as Superman in the sequel to The Lego Movie, before playing a live-action superhero in Marvel's Gambit. He is also set to star in the musical comedy Wingmen and is rumoured to be playing Abraham Van Helsing in a new retelling of the vampire legend.