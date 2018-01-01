Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis land The Bachelor in Paradise wedding invite

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have snagged themselves wedding invitations to the nuptials of reality stars from their favourite TV dating show.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestants Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met on the set of the popular TV series in 2015, but only started dating this year (18), with the couple becoming engaged in June.

The pair bumped into The Bachelor franchise superfans Ashton and Mila at an event in Los Angeles last month (Aug18), and they all hit it off.

"We got to meet Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, which was one of the coolest moments of my life," Haibon told Us Weekly.

"They're Bachelor fans," added Iaconetti. "They've talked about us publicly, personally multiple times. So we knew all we had to do was make eye contact with them. When we did, it was like all our dreams came true. Ashton was like, 'No way!' He got so stoked."

And after chatting about Ashley and Jared's wedding plans, the couple extended an invite to the married actors.

"Mila was like, 'Don't even tempt us with inviting us to the wedding because we'll actually take you up on the offer,'" the bride-to-be shared.

"We're like, 'Don't you worry, we're inviting you,'" Haibon smiled.

Ashton and Mila will have to wait a little while before they receive their official invitations in the mail, as Ashley and Jared are eyeing a summer, 2019 wedding: "We want a yearlong engagement," Jared said. "We're getting married next August... in Rhode Island."

Mila previously admitted she got Ashton hooked on the TV romance shows, and they even spent one date night taking part in a taping of The Bachelorette last year (17), when they introduced a challenge to help main contestant Rachel Lindsay find love.