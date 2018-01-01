Tom Hardy and Richard Gere join campaign to end homelessness in Britain

Tom Hardy, Richard Gere, and Emma Thompson lead a host of famous names teaming up to campaign for an end to homelessness in the U.K.

The trio have joined celebrities including Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, Ian McKellen, Ellie Goulding, Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, and Downton Abbey's Jim Carter, to record a video of themselves reading a poem calling for action, entitled If Everybody Is In. The stars' poem is part of Crisis Everybody In, a campaign which aims to inspire members of the public to demand U.K. lawmakers tackle the country's growing problem with homelessness.

"We know homelessness can be ended - but only if we rise up and stand together will we truly turn the tide on homelessness. Join the campaign now and write to your local MP because together, we can end homelessness," Emma said in a press release promoting the initiative which coincides with World Homeless Day on Wednesday (10Oct18).

Charity bosses say homelessness is at its worst level for nearly a decade as more than 230,000 are living on Britain's streets.

Richard became involved with Crisis while researching his 2014 movie Time Out of Mind, in which he played a man with mental health problems who ends up living on the streets of New York.

"I could feel in a very visceral way what it is like to be untethered, not connected to reality anymore, not connected to society anymore, not connected to friends anymore, being invisible on the streets," Richard told the Associated Press of his experience at the time.

British singer Ellie also backed the campaign, urging people to write to their Member of Parliament to demand action.

"I would encourage everyone to get behind this campaign and write a letter to their MP asking for their support," she added. "If everybody is in, we might finally be able to put an end to the injustice of homelessness."