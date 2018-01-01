Jenna Dewan posts appreciation for friends in wake of Channing Tatum dating rumours

Jenna Dewan has thanked God for her girlfriends, as her ex-husband Channing Tatum is linked to singer Jessie J.

Jenna and Channing announced their split in April (18) after almost nine years of marriage. They met on the set of dance drama Step Up, and share daughter Everly, five.

Rumours began to swirl on Thursday that Channing, 38, and the Price Tag singer had begun dating after they were spotted on a crazy golf date in Seattle. And while Jenna didn’t reference the gossip, she did let her fans know how important her friends are to her right now.

“Thank GOD for girlfriends,” she captioned a snap on Instagram of her and a pal, adding the clapping hands emoji.

Followers were quick to offer their support to the 37-year-old actress and dancer.

“@jennadewan I (heart) u and don't think any of us will ever give up hope for you and @channingtatum . reading these news articles just doesn't feel right I am feeling sad tonight. Xoxo! (sic),” one user wrote.

Former The Voice U.K. judge Jessie also ignored the Channing chatter on her own Instagram account, choosing instead to promote her new music.

Next to a photo of her dressed in a sparkly red outfit with a large bow on her head, she wrote, “O C T O B E R 2 6 T H”. The picture also includes the words “Jessie J This Christmas Day”.

And in a second post, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter reflected on her third album, Sweet Talker, which was released in October 2014.

“S W E E T T A L K E R | 4 years ago today | Thank you to everyone who has supported my music, me and my dream since day one. The love and appreciation I have for you all is hard to put into words... Means the world,” she gushed.

As well as the golf date, Channing has also been spotted backstage at Jessie's recent tour dates in Seattle and Salt Lake City.