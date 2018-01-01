Timothee Chalamet bemused by 'weird' online fan artwork account

Timothee Chalamet finds an online fan account dedicated to artwork of him "so weird".

The actor has built up a huge following since his breakout role in 2017 drama Call Me by Your Name and is the subject of a number of fan accounts. However, an Instagram page called Chalamet in Art, which features Photoshopped images of Timothee in popular works of art, is one of the most popular.

"That is so weird!" he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (10Oct18) when host Jimmy held up a photo showing the star's face imposed onto Caravaggio's 1593 painting Boy with a Basket of Fruit.

But he quickly added, "It's cool, it's cool, and I'm grateful to whoever is doing that, thank you. Thank you for working on that."

During the chat, Timothee also talked about what it was like to earn an Oscar nomination for the Best Actor for Call Me by Your Name and to attend the Academy Awards with his family. While he lost out to Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour, he explained that his mother Nicole Flender holds on to all of his acting awards at her house.

"They're all weirdly my mom's now," the 22-year-old smiled. "They're with all my childhood Taekwondo trophies. It's a very weird thing."

Timothee spoke about his new movie Beautiful Boy too, in which he portrays a drug-addicted teenager. The film is based on memoirs penned by David Sheff and his son Nic Sheff, and also features Steve Carell, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan.

"A lot of people and a lot of young people are going through an addiction crisis in this country right now. But for whatever reason, there is a bit of trepidation to talk about it and that's what this movie hopes to address in some ways," he added.