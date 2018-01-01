Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't get visits from trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis' house gets bypassed by trick-or-treaters on Halloween each year.

The actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (10Oct18) to promote her new movie Halloween, a direct sequel to the 1978 slasher film of the same name, in which she reprises her role as Laurie Strode and embarks on a mission to kill murderer Michael Myers.

While Jamie is famed for her Halloween movies, she admitted that the 31 October holiday is a rather quiet affair at her own home.

"Nobody comes to my house. I put the candy out, I always am hoping and then there's the candy the next morning and I eat it," she laughed.

Host Jimmy then confessed that he hadn't actually seen the new Halloween movie because he can't stand scary films, though he had read positive reviews of the project. And interestingly, Jamie admitted that she is the same way.

"You and me," the 59-year-old smiled.

During the chat, Jamie also praised Jimmy's late-night TV show and explained that she made an exception to be interviewed because the presenter is "such a good guy".

The chat then took an unexpected diversion into the actress' other interests, including her sideline gig in inventing, which was triggered by an incident which occurred when she was changing her and husband Christopher Guest's daughter Annie's diaper when she was a baby, but couldn't reach the wipes.

"In that moment, I said, 'Aha,' I have to invent a diaper that has a wiper built into the diaper. And I invented 'Dipe and Wipe' and I patented it," she recalled, adding that the product is not available to buy because at the time it felt "a little landfill-y," though biodegradable diapers can now be purchased.

The Freaky Friday star first filed a U.S. patent application for her idea in 1987.