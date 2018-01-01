Jennifer Hudson has been preparing for Aretha Franklin biopic for over a decade

Jennifer Hudson waited 11 years to start work on the new Aretha Franklin biopic.

The singer-turned-actress, who rose to fame as a finalist on American Idol in 2004 and won an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls two years later, was reported to have officially entered talks to portray the Queen of Soul onscreen in 2015, but Jennifer reveals she actually met with Aretha years earlier, shortly after her Academy Awards win in 2006.

"We'd been actually talking about it (the biopic) for, like, 11 years," she shared on morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"A year after I won my Oscar, she had me meet her here in New York, and we talked about it, so now it's actually manifesting and happening."

Jennifer knows the project will be a "huge job", and while she is nervous about the high-profile role, she is thrilled to have been personally approved by the late legend, who died in August (18).

"I'm terrified, to be honest, but I'm excited," she gushed. "It's such an honour to do that."

It's not yet known when the as-yet-untitled movie will go into production, but it is expected to centre on Franklin's meteoric rise throughout the 1960s and 1970s, and detail her relationship ups and downs.

Jennifer was given the opportunity to show Aretha's fans why she had been chosen for the biopic by the Queen of Soul herself as she joined the line-up of performers at the music icon's funeral in Detroit, Michigan.

The 37 year old was asked by Aretha's family to belt out Amazing Grace, and Jennifer was so touched by the request, although she confesses it was a "tough one to get through".

"I don't take it lightly...," she explained. "I just wanted to honour her in the best way possible... and just continue her legacy as best as we all can, and she deserves that because people like Aretha Franklin have given us so much... It's the least we can do."