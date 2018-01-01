Christopher McQuarrie concentrates on story over genre when penning scripts

Christopher McQuarrie isn’t fazed by genres when he writes a movie.

The 50-year-old is well known for his work with Tom Cruise, helming many of the action star’s projects, like the latest Mission: Impossible flick Fallout, as well as writing the screenplays.

Asked what interests him when it comes to penning scripts, Christopher admits he’s completely open to any idea, as long as there’s a good story to be told.

“I just go through the door that opens, and when somebody says, ‘You want to write The Tourist?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, I think there’s a story there and we can figure it out’,” he said, reports Collider.

“I don’t always do that, but to me it’s like, a comic book is no different than a gothic romance is no different than science fiction, fantasy, drama - it’s all the same stuff to me. It’s like, that’s the opening through which I can escape into what I like to do, which is make s**t up.”

There have been rumours swirling that the Oscar winner is attached to a Green Lantern reboot, and some fans want to see him direct Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Henry Cavill in Man of Steel 2, an idea The Usual Suspects writer Christopher isn’t opposed to.

“Many, many people have asked, many, many, many times. I had an awesome conversation with Henry Cavill about an awesome version of Superman while we were on set,” he shared. “You’re sitting around of hours, waiting for stuff to be built so I can put Henry in it, and throw him off a cliff, or freeze him to death. And we talked about a really awesome version of Superman.”