Demi Moore makes Instagram debut with video from royal wedding

Demi Moore made her debut on Instagram with a video from the royal wedding.

The 55-year-old star shared a clip of herself back in her hotel room in Windsor, England, after she attended the exclusive nuptials at St George's Chapel of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday (12Oct18).

Demi thanked designer Stella McCartney for her bespoke maroon dress for the occasion, which she paired with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.

“Stella, this is for you,” she began the video. “I’m just back from the wedding... I just have to say thank you so much. I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today. Thank you, thank you to your whole team. You guys were amazing.”

The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle star – who explained in the caption for her video that she had finally joined Instagram in “honour of my 3 beautiful daughters” who were “desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing” – also revealed she was carrying a bag, designed by Gabriela Hearst, that was named after her.

“Philip Treacy, you’re genius. This hat... we need to get my incredible shoes too,” she said. “Look at that! Ugh, so sexy. Beautiful, Malone. Thank you, thank you and thank you. Oh, and don’t forget the one last thing! My Demi! My Demi bag!”

The bag is also a favourite of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted with the Demi in a dark green colour on a royal visit with husband Prince Harry earlier this month.

Demi was a surprise guest at the wedding, but it was revealed that the star is in fact a close friend of Sarah Ferguson, mother of Princess Eugenie.

Demi arrived at the nuptials on the arm of her florist pal Eric Buterbaugh.