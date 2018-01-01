Marilyn Monroe’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes diamond to be auctioned off

The iconic Moon of Baroda diamond Marilyn Monroe wore in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is to be auctioned off next month (Nov18).

The stunning piece from the classic film, in which the actress sang Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend, is a 24-carat canary yellow gem that was extracted from the Golconda mine in 16th-century India.

Decades later, the jewel was loaned out from the Meyer Jewelry Company in Detroit, Michigan for the 1953 production, and now film and diamond fans in the Los Angeles area can catch a rare glimpse of the gem, which will be on display at Christie’s showroom from 16 to 20 October (18), before it is offered up for bidding on 27 November (18) at the Magnificent Jewels Hong Kong Sale.

"It wasn’t until recently that we got introduced to the owner of the stone," Christie’s art appraiser Connie Luk tells The Hollywood Reporter. "We paid him a visit almost every year to ask him if he’s interested in selling, and we were quite persistent. And finally, this year, he said yes to us."

The pear-shape cut is unique for a diamond from the 16th century, which adds to the value of the piece. The same is true of the stone’s yellow colour. It's estimated to be worth between $500,000 (£380,000) and $750,000 (£570,000).

Luk added, "It’s really hard to give an estimate to such a legendary and historical stone. We give the estimate based on the market price of a 24-carat yellow diamond. We believe that the historical value will add to the price."

The history of the Moon of Baroda can reportedly be traced back to ancient India, where it belonged to one of the country's most powerful families, the Gaekwads of Baroda. It was also rumoured to have been in the possession of European royal Maria Theresa of Austria until her death in the late 1700s. The jewellery item is believed to have been brought to the U.S. in 1942.