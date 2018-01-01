Claire Foy wanted to hurt anti-#MeToo protester

Actress Claire Foy wanted to "violently hurt" a man she spotted mocking the #MeToo movement during last month's (Sep18) Brett Kavanaugh hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The top judge had to defend himself ahead of his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court following a series of sexual misconduct allegations, and Foy was among the activists urging politicians not to hand him the top job.

But she was just as upset by a man she spotted holding a '#MeTooFraud' sign outside the hearings.

"How dare you write #MeTooFraud on a placard?" she rages during a new The Hollywood Reporter interview. "It just breaks my heart, how other human beings just care so little about people. That person must not have any idea of what those women have been through.

"I have a real problem with people not understanding the effect that they have on other people... That makes me want to violently hurt him, which is obviously bad. I can’t. Because he’s a lot stronger than I am. It would completely undermine my position."

But feminist Foy understands why some men are angry at women backing equality and anti-harassment movements like #MeToo and TimesUp, explaining, "They feel vulnerable because women are becoming more powerful, so they want to put us in our place to let us know we're weak and we're feeble and we're emotional."

"Why do we need to be controlled? Why are we so dangerous?" The Crown star adds. "We are really powerful. We can bring people into the world. We have the capacity to hold children in our bodies. They (men) can't do that. I admire men and think they are amazing, so why does it have to be a competition?"