Hocus Pocus tops Halloween binge-worthy movies

Bette Midler's 1993 witch movie Hocus Pocus has topped a new list of Halloween films fans will be streaming on All Hallow's Eve (31Oct18).

FandangoNOW asked film fans to list the flicks available on the site they'll be watching after they've been trick or treating on Wednesday, and Hocus Pocus has beaten out The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice for the top spot.

The film, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as witch sisters brought back from the dead and seeking mischief in 1990s Salem, Massachusetts, is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the stars recently teamed up for a TV party event, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

According to the FandangoNOW survey, among those fans who voted for Hocus Pocus, 96 per cent have seen the film multiple times as part of an annual Halloween tradition; 86 per cent are Bette Midler fans; 73 per cent cannot wait for a sequel or remake; 72 per cent want to introduce it to their kids or friends, and 69 per cent know the dialogue by heart.

"For an entire generation, Hocus Pocus embodies the spirit of the Halloween holiday," says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. "It's one of the few Halloween movies that works for the entire family and reminds you of your timeless childhood memories."

Tim Burton films The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice round out the top three, while last year's horror hit It and the original Halloween movie complete the top five. The Shining, A Quiet Place, Edward Scissorhands, Psycho, and Practical Magic also make up the top 10.