Lily James wants Lady Gaga for third Mamma Mia! movie

Lily James wants Lady Gaga to star in a possible third Mamma Mia! movie.

The British actress, 29, played a younger version of Meryl Streep's character, Donna Sheridan, in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the long-awaited sequel to the 2008 big-screen musical, which was released in July (18).

The sequel followed Donna as she was romanced by three men on the Greek island of Kalokairi, before unexpectedly falling pregnant with Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, and having to determine who was the father.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again also introduced Donna's mother, Ruby, who was played by music icon Cher, and Lily was keen to get a particular singer onboard to play a younger version of the troubled character if there ever was to be a third Mamma Mia! movie.

"Dream plotline: We go back and look at Ruby and her journey through heartbreak and beyond," Jessica Keenan Wynn, who played the younger version of Christine Baranski's Tanya in the sequel, explained.

"With Senor Cienfuegos," Lily added, referencing Andy Garcia's character, the infamous Fernando, with whom Ruby had a fling in South America before Donna was born.

Cher and Gaga have already worked together on the track, The Greatest Thing, which was a track penned by the singer-songwriter, 32, that didn't make the cut for the Believe hitmaker's 2011 album, Closer.

But with Ruby and Fernando's South American history, Jessica suggested that Mamma Mia 3 still be set in Greece. "Maybe there will be flashbacks or maybe they vacation to Greece," she laughed.

The sequel, released this summer, has made more than $392 million (£305 million) at the box office worldwide, while Mamma Mia!, released in 2008, has made more than $615 million (£479 million).