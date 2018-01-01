Michael B. Jordan knocks on doors in Georgia to get out the vote

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been surprising residents in Georgia by going door-to-door to encourage people of colour to vote in America's upcoming midterm elections.

The Black Panther star has teamed up with officials from the Color Of Change Political Action Committee (PAC), the country's largest online racial justice organisation, to call on black residents to show up at the polls and use their right to vote next Tuesday (06Nov18).

He shared a campaign video on social media on Wednesday (31Oct18), documenting his day in Atlanta on 20 October (18), when he turned up on the doorsteps of campaign volunteers to thank them for their political activism.

At the start of the footage, a message appears across the screen declaring, "The 2018 midterm elections on November 6th may be the most important elections of our lifetime."

The camera then shows Michael hitting the streets to greet shocked fans.

"We about to go surprise some people real quick (sic), knock on some doors!" he declares. "It's crunch time, everybody. Y'all gotta get out and vote (sic)."

Towards the end of the video, Michael highlights the importance of election day participation, and calls on everyone to get their friends and loved ones involved.

"This midterm election, exercising your right to vote is as important as ever," he says. "I know some of you think that your vote doesn't matter, but you're actually some of the most important voters in the country.

"Your vote will help elect officials who can make a difference on issues like police brutality, criminal justice reform, and racial justice. So please, join me and Color of Change PAC and show up to vote on November 6."

The clip closes with the words: "Your vote has the power to rewrite history this November."

Jordan has become the latest star to rally voters for the midterms, and Georgia has become a celebrity draw as Democrat Stacey Abrams is hoping to make history with her run for Governor, by becoming the first female African-American to win a state's highest office.

Comedian Will Ferrell hit the streets to drum up support for Abrams over the weekend (27Oct18), while rapper/actor Common has continued to campaign on her behalf this week, as the likes of Denzel Washington, John Legend, and Meryl Streep have helped to fund her election bid with generous donations.

Oprah Winfrey is also heading to Georgia on Thursday to back Abrams for Governor, a day before former U.S. President Barack Obama joins the politician on the campaign trail in Atlanta as she seeks to defeat her Republican rival, Brian Kemp.

And there will be a star-studded push for votes nationwide on Monday (05Nov18) when Jane Fonda, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Chelsea Handler, and Tiffany Haddish will all take part in an online telethon urging young people to head to the polls.