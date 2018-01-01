Hugh Grant cast in Guy Ritchie's Toff Guys

Hugh Grant is joining the cast of Guy Ritchie's upcoming gangster movie, Toff Guys.

The actor will star alongside Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale and Henry Golding, and according to Deadline, he will play a British gossip journalist with a reputation for delving into people’s lives, and undoing them. The film follows a British drug lord when he tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires, and will explore the collision between old-money European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex.

As well as directing, Ritchie penned the script for Toff Guys alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, while the film will be produced by Max Keene and Alan J. Wands. It is anticipated that the feature will be in the same vein as the gangster flicks that launched Ritchie's career in the late 1990s, such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. However, no potential release date has yet been announced.

He most recently wrapped on a live-action retelling of Disney's Aladdin starring Will Smith and Naomi Scott, and is rumoured to be making Sherlock Holmes 3 with franchise stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Meanwhile, Grant has had something of a career renaissance in recent years, starting with his portrayal of St Clair Bayfield in 2016's Florence Foster Jenkins - a performance which earned him rave reviews from critics. The 58-year-old was then nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Paddington 2, and this year (18) marked his return to television with a showstopping performance as Jeremy Thorpe in miniseries A Very English Scandal.