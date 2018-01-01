Joseph Gordon-Levitt hospitalised after bike accident

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been hospitalised after falling off a bike on the set of his new movie.

The Looper star shared footage of the accident, which occurred while filming his new Netflix feature in New Orleans, on his Instagram page on Wednesday (31Oct18). The video shows him leaving the saddle and beginning to go over the handlebars of the bike.

According to editors at The Blast website, Joseph took a trip to an urgent care ward and received an X-ray. The exact nature of his injury remains unknown, but he was reportedly seen back on set holding an ice pack on his arm.

This is not Joseph's first mishap with a bike on the set of a movie as in 2012, he crashed while filming the cycling caper Premium Rush and was left bloodied and bruised.

Referencing his misfortune on two wheels, the actor captioned the video of his latest accident, "I have bad luck shooting on bikes."

The 37-year-old stars alongside Jamie Foxx in the new sci-fi project, which is co-directed by Catfish filmmakers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. It was previously reported that Joseph will play a police officer in the as-yet-untitled film who is trying to halt a narcotics epidemic.

Despite his injuries, the actor has been enjoying himself on the set of the new movie as it has taken him back to some old haunts. Earlier on Wednesday, he revealed that he and the crew were filming in the same exact New Orleans alley where he and Looper director Rian Johnson shot a scene for the time-travelling flick.

The new film, which was originally titled Power, will be released next year.