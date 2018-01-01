Eddie Redmayne tries to 'piece together' J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts secrets

Eddie Redmayne desperately tries to "piece together" snippets of character information J.K. Rowling shares with his Fantastic Beasts co-stars to gather hints about future storylines.

The Oscar winner leads the cast in the Harry Potter prequel movies, which are inspired by the magical creatures detailed in Rowling's 2001 book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a textbook brought to life from the franchise's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The British author adapted the work for the 2016 movie of the same name and wrote the screenplay for its new sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald, the first of four planned follow-ups.

However, as there have been no further Fantastic Beasts books to read up on, Potter fan Eddie has been trying to figure out what Rowling has in store for each character by gathering intel whenever she's onset.

Eddie reveals she will sometimes watch from the sidelines during filming, and offer castmembers bits of information to draw inspiration from as they act out their scenes.

"Occasionally, she'll come and lean into your ear and give you a snippet of where the character may be going," he explained, "and you see it happening to other actors, and then you kinda call them over and go, 'What did you learn?', kind of trying to piece together, as fans ourselves, what the plot's going to be (for future installments)."

Rowling previously admitted she had already started writing the screenplay for the third Fantastic Beasts film earlier this year (18), and although Eddie, who portrays Newt Scamander, the future author of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them textbook, knows his character will still be alive at the end of the series, he has no idea what will happen next.

"I know I survive because she's written that Newt and Tina (Goldstein, played by Katherine Waterston) sort of end up happily married in Dorset - very beautiful part of Britain - but we never know what's coming."

Eddie and his castmates were also caught off-guard last week (01Nov18) when Rowling appeared to suggest the third Fantastic Beasts movie would be set in 1930s Brazil, following the first two films' adventures in New York City and Paris, France.

"The other day... we got off the plane and found out that Jo (Rowling) had tweeted that some of the next film's gonna be set in Rio, and we found out when the rest of the world found out, so it keeps us on our toes."

Rowling has not actually confirmed the location rumours, which emerged after she changed her Twitter profile header image to a picture of a busy street, and told a follower it was "Rio da Janerio (sic) in the 1930s".

Asked by another fan if she was preparing something for her Brazilian devotees, she replied, "Let's just say I really ought to be able to spell Rio de Janeiro properly, given how many times I've written/typed it in the last few months."

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens next week (begs12Nov18), while its sequel is set to hit theatres in 2020.