Taron Egerton rules himself out of new Kingsman movie

Taron Egerton won't be a part of the next Kingsman film.

The Welsh actor became a household name after playing Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in Matthew Vaughn's 2014 hit Kingsman: The Secret Service, a role he reprised for sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle last year (17).

In September, it was confirmed Vaughn was turning the franchise into a trilogy, but Egerton has disappointed fans but saying he's out - for now anyway.

"I don't know how hot off the press this is, and I think I'm allowed to say it, but I'm not in the next Kingsman movie," he told Yahoo. "That doesn't mean I won't ever be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew as little as a few days ago. I've got a missed call from him this morning. We're very much still in business together. It's just that his next journey in that universe doesn't involve me."

Vaughn's next foray into Kingsman, the private intelligence group at the heart of the films, won't be a direct sequel to The Golden Circle, but a spin-off/prequel called Kingsman: The Great Game.

It will examine how the organisation began around the time of WWI, with Ralph Fiennes rumoured to be taking on a lead role.

"His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting," Egerton enthused. "I'm sad that I won't be on that journey with him, but it's not the last you've seen of Eggsy."

Vaughn is also developing a Kingsman TV series as well as a film concentrating on Statesman, the U.S. intelligence group introduced in The Golden Circle.

So far, the franchise has attracted an A-list ensemble cast, with the likes of Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Samuel L. Jackson starring alongside core cast members Egerton, Colin Firth, and Mark Strong.