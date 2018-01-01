Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner officially divorced

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially divorced.

The former couple submitted the final documents to a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge last week (ends02Nov18), and now the actors are single again, according to TMZ.

The judge signed off on the divorce on Wednesday (07Nov18).

Ben and Jennifer managed to handle the divorce and all custody matters concerning their three kids without hiring a lawyer, although top California legal eagle Laura Wasser served as a mediator for the two parties.

According to the documents, Affleck and his now-ex will share joint custody of their children and they have also agreed to meet with a co-parenting therapist on a monthly basis for a minimum of six months.

The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, and Ben and Jen agreed on a property split.

They remain close and have been spotted attending church with their kids in recent weeks. Garner pushed ahead with the divorce following the completion of Affleck's most recent rehab stay. She was also a big part of getting her former husband the help he needed to combat an ongoing alcohol abuse issue.

She reportedly spearheaded an intervention at Ben's Pacific Palisades, California home this summer (18) and then drove a willing Affleck to a treatment centre in Malibu.

He has since left the rehab clinic and is back at work, shooting new movie Torrance, in which he ironically plays a widowed basketball coach struggling with addiction. The film, which reteams Ben with his The Accountant director Gavin O'Connor, will be released in 2019.