Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas all set for rumoured December wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ready to get married after reportedly obtaining a wedding licence.

The newly-engaged couple are reportedly planning a winter wedding and it seems Nick and his bride-to-be aren't going to wait months to become husband and wife.

Sources tell The Blast the actress and her pop star fiance have already taken care of the legal side of their nuptials, filing the paperwork to obtain a marriage licence at Beverly Hills Courthouse last week (ends02Nov18).

Reports suggest the couple will wed in Priyanka's native India in December, before filing the licence in the U.S. to make the marriage official in both countries.

Chopra has been busy with wedding preparations and last week she hosted a bridal shower party at Tiffany & Co. in New York City.

The bash wasn't without its drama - the bride-to-be was criticised for wearing a strapless Marchesa dress designed by Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife to the celebration.

Chopra responded to the backlash by explaining she didn't think it was fair her longtime friend, Georgina Chapman, should be vilified for the alleged sins of her former husband, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, assault, and rape by multiple women.

The couple separated last year (17), shortly after the first allegations against the producer were published.

Harvey has since been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Opening up about her decision to wear Marchesa, Priyanka said, "Georgina's a friend of mine... and it's not her fault. And I don't think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did (sic). That's the wrong attitude.

"I've known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice."