Hilary Duff drank her placenta in a smoothie

Hilary Duff drank her placenta in a "delightful" smoothie after giving birth to her daughter Banks.

The Younger actress and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet, their first child together, in October (18), and Hilary opted to consume her placenta by drinking it in a smoothie.

"It was the most delightful smoothie I've ever had," she said on Dr. Elliot Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast, which was recorded 10 days after she gave birth. "I haven't had a smoothie that delightful since I was 10. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious."

During the podcast, which was released on Thursday (08Nov18), Hilary explained she was initially "a little wigged out" about eating her placenta, but she decided to try it after hearing theories about it preventing postpartum depression and stopping post-birth bleeding.

The 31-year-old said she's been feeling great since drinking the smoothie and is consuming the rest of her placenta in ice cube form.

"I heard something weird about pills," she explained. "I heard placenta burps are not ideal."

Hilary's six-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, asked about what was in the freezer, and after she explained it to him he told her, "I wish I hadn't have asked." She agreed, adding, "It does look really gross."

The Lizzie McGuire star had an at-home water birth, and revealed that she was in labour for quite some time before Banks arrived after "like, five pushes".

She announced the birth on social media four days later, writing: "Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

Other celebrities who have talked about eating their placenta include Nikki Reed, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Katherine Heigl.