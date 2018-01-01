Kendall Jenner's stalker ordered to stay away for five years

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has been granted more permanent protection from a man who repeatedly showed up on her doorstep.

John Ford has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Jenner for the next five years after being identified as a "true stalker" by a California judge.

The Canadian citizen, who was arrested twice outside Kendall's pad, has also been told he cannot go near her house or have any direct or indirect contact with the target of his obsession, according to The Blast.

Ford was hit with eight counts of trespassing after four separate incidents of showing up at Kendall's property, prompting the star to fear for her safety.

Kendall filed her own declaration after previously obtaining a temporary restraining order, revealing she was terrified by Ford's attempts to get close to her after gaining entry to her gated home.

According to her complaint, she was at home last month (Oct18) when Ford rang her doorbell at 6.30am.

"The fact that he has continued to come to my home - despite all of my efforts to get him to stop - scares me," Jenner wrote, claiming Ford has showed up at her house four times in the last three months.

The supermodel's attorney, Shawn Holley, submitted documents to the Los Angeles Superior Court last month (Oct18), requesting a civil restraining order against Ford, days after police officers found him sitting on Jenner's porch and took him into custody. He was released following a psychiatric evaluation, re-arrested and booked for criminal trespass and violating a restraining order.

The new restraining order comes hours after Jenner walked the catwalk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Thursday night.