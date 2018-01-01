Nicholas Hoult: ‘I learn so much as an actor’

Nicholas Hoult loves learning new things through the characters he plays.

The British star first came to cinemagoers’ attention in Hugh Grant flick About a Boy in 2002 and has been acting ever since, mostly in huge Hollywood movies like the X-Men franchise.

Talking about acting in the new issue of Esquire magazine, Nicholas explained the biggest upside of his career.

“I’m very fortunate,” he smiled. “I found something as a kid that I really enjoyed, then was lucky enough to turn that into a career. Also, it’s a career where I’m constantly getting to learn new things, to run toward new things. That’s what I love about pretending to be new people. You learn new passions that you didn’t have, and you learn about history that you don’t know. And then you strive to create an environment for other people around you to do the same.”

The 28-year-old has recently finished working on new movie Tolkien, where he stars as The Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien alongside Lily Collins, Derek Jacobi and Pam Ferris.

He also has TV mini-series Watership Down coming up and new X-Men flick Dark Phoenix.

When it comes to how he picks his jobs, Nicholas says he avoids bland projects at all costs.

“You know when you see things and it doesn’t make you feel anything? I want to avoid that, if possible. Both in terms of when I’m doing the work and when people are reacting to it. I want to avoid nonchalance,” he stated.