Gwyneth Paltrow slammed over Stan Lee 'tribute'

Gwyneth Paltrow has been mocked online after she posted a questionable tribute to Stan Lee on Instagram.

The Marvel Comics legend, who was responsible for characters such as Spider-Man, the Hulk and Black Panther, passed away in Los Angeles on Monday (12Nov18) at the age of 95.

While many celebrities have since paid their respects to the icon in heartfelt personal messages, Gwyneth, who plays Pepper Potts in Marvel movies including Iron Man and The Avengers, sparked a backlash with her unorthodox approach.

The 46-year-old posted a snap of her and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt from the Avengers: Infinity War premiere earlier this year, in which she wears a gown that can currently be purchased from her Goop shop.

"For my pal who asked, this @retrofete dress now for sale in the @goopshop. Thanks for the hug @prattprattpratt," she wrote in the caption, only to later add the following words in the wake of Stan's death: "UPDATE: I just heard about Stan Lee, he will be so missed. What a genius, and always so lovely. True gentleman."

The actress has since deleted the post in question, but it had already been captured and shared online, with users sarcastically slamming her "lovely" and "emotional and heartfelt" post.

Tributes were led by Captain America star Chris Evans, who wrote: "There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy."

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo of him and the comic book legend captioned, "I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan...," while Hugh Jackman, best known for his long-running role as Wolverine, described Stan as a "creative genius".