NEWS Halle Berry celebrates wrapping filming on John Wick 3 Newsdesk Share with :







Halle Berry has raised a toast to the cast and crew of the forthcoming John Wick sequel after wrapping filming on the action project.



The Oscar winner was cast opposite Keanu Reeves as the titular hitman in John Wick 3: Parabellum in May (18), and she has spent the past few weeks on location in Morocco.



Halle has been documenting her travels on social media, and on Saturday (17Nov18), she celebrated the completion of her role by sharing a snap of a glass of red wine on Instagram.



"It's a wrap...CHEERS!" she captioned the image. "A huge thank you to all the beautiful people of Morocco! Thank you for opening your hearts to me and making me feel so at home.



Halle went on to express her gratitude to have been invited to be involved in the hit franchise.



"#JohnWick3 has been a truly memorable experience!" she continued. "I have so much respect for #KeanuReeves and this franchise, it's been my honor to be apart of it! Thank you @chadstahelski, our fearless director - I had the extreme pleasure of working along side (sic) your most amazingly talented @87elevenaction stunt crew, lead (sic) by @heidimoneymaker!"



Calling Heidi the "best stunt woman working in the business today", Halle admitted she was feeling stronger than ever at 52 years old: "They've all pushed me to new levels and forced me to work physically harder than I have ever before," she wrote. "This film reinforces that AGE is nothing but an insignificant number!



"My deepest respect and heartfelt thanks to the ENTIRE stunt team. I miss you already...!" she concluded. "the pleasure was all mine and I'll remember it always !"



John Wick 3: Parabellum is set for release in May (19).

